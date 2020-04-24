This detail shows the potential return of the card Fortnite Chapter 1

Players Fortnite think that this detail in the skin Astro Jack means that we will return in chapter 1.

Chapter 2 was a complete reboot of the game which we played for the past two years. The card has breathed new life to the game, and the reset items and weapons was fantastic for Fortnite in general.

We play on the new map for over six months now, and the players are already looking at what we have lost. Chapter 2 is cool and all, but it does not have the same allure as the old card.

Given the choice between the old and the new map, most players Fortnite would probably choose the former. Most of us have had our best experiences Fortnite playing on this map, after all.

The output of the new set of Travis Scott and the announcement of the next concert gave hope to some fans. We are delighted to see an event in game, but this is not all. We also have a clue that the old map could come back.

Astro Jack, a skin recently released, has a style that is selectable with a map on the head. This is not the new card – it is the former.

This is not any old card, either. It seems that we see a map in chapter 1, seasons 1 to 4. There are no biomes or changes in texture.

OLD FORTNITE MAP COMING BACK? pic.twitter.com/nh4RptXb0W — SypherPK (@SypherPK) April 21, 2020

SypherPK has published a video covering the new cosmetics, and it has greatly affected to the idea that the new card could come back. The streamer has admitted that he hoped that it was true that he thought that it would happen, but this is not out of the realm of possibilities.

As noted by Sypher, Epic does not do things like that by accident. There is a reason we see the old card in the headset, Astro Jack. Will we come back on the map during season 3 ? We can only hope.