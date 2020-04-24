this detail, which do not always like it not Emilia Clarke

Since may 19, 2019 (and the next day in France), the saga Game of Thrones has ended on tv. It remains for us now to hope that the next book in George R. R. Martinor the arrival of the spin-offs. We really don’t know which will happen first, as the two seem to be slowed down. Most importantly, nearly a year after the end of the epic, some of the episodes have still not been digested by their actors.

Game of Thrones and the injustice of the assassin

This is the case of Emilia Clarke, aka Daenerys Targarye, who is back on the topic, including the fate of Jon Snow / Kit Harington. When asked by the Sunday Timesshe considers that the end is not what she hoped.

I had a lot of trouble to my character of Daenerys, really. And yes, I was annoyed by the fact that Jon Snow has not had to answer for his actions. It is out of the case with a murder, literally.

As a reminder, at the end of the last episode, Jon Snow part beyond the Wall, where he takes the head of the free people. An unexpected end especially when we remember at what point cutworm wanted to die. More broadly, Emilia Clarke does not seem to be satisfied with the end of the series.

I remember what I felt when I read it (the script, editor’s note) for the first time, and I have tried, at every moment, not think too much about what people might say.

Like many fans, she also believes that six episodes was too little to properly finish the series Game of Thrones.

We would have been able to spread the series a little more.

Nearly a year after, this confession should not help the fans to make the mourning of their beloved.