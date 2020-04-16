this doctor made a tutorial on wearing a mask mocking the spokesman

The masks fall. If there’s a topic where the speech has changed completely since the beginning of the health crisis, it is that of the wearing of a mask. During long weeks, it has been deemed unnecessary, “if one is not sick”, to wear a mask, as the said Olivier Véran on the 29th of February, or the repeated Edouard Philippe on march 19. And even if today it is impossible to know if we are asymptomatic. In defence of the government on the futility of the mask, an argument has especially been the buzz : one of Sibeth Ndiaye, the government spokesman, on BFM TV. After having repeated that it was not necessary, the wife of Patrice Roques went even further : “I’ll tell you, me, I don’t know how to use it. Because mettreun mask, it’s done with very precise gestures”. For the Obs, the doctor Didier Ernenwein has decided to take the spokesman at his word.

“Sibeth will know how to do it”

In thirty seconds, this maxillo-facial surgeon decided to do a tutorial to show how to put on a mask. A demonstration that could prove to be very useful in the near future, since the government is doing an about-turn and is seriously considering to make the mask mandatory in the future, for everyone. “To put on a mask, it is necessary to look at how it is done, begins the doctor. there is a metal bar and three folds. And when it unfolds, it stretches out naturally and take the good form”. Watching

