This docu fascinating immerses you in the scenes of the Departed from Scorsese

The Anthology Film Archives has posted on Vimeo a documentary that should delight more than one. In Notes on an American Film Director at Work: Martin Scorsese, made in 2005, Jonas Mekas, writer, film-maker, critic and figure of the cinema undergroundclose to Martin Scorsese, takes us with him in the scenes of the filming of Infiltrators.
Then he had to produce a short video biography of the filmmaker on the occasion of a retrospective exhibition that was dedicated, Jonas Mekas has obtained permission to follow Scorsese during the two weeks on the set of Infiltrators.
“I was asked to make a video of 5 or 10 minutes on Marty in the introduction to his retrospective. At that time, Marty was in the process of turning The Infiltrators. I asked him if I could follow him for a week or two and he accepted. This is how this documentary could have been made.
Sebastian, my son, joined me with a second camera. I shot a short version, and then a second, more long. As I was very busy on other projects, I asked my friend Benn Northover to help me build the documentary — I had over 15 hours of rush — and it has all been lots of fun working on it because we love it all Marty. This is a film made home, a personal tribute to a friend“said Jonas Mekas.
Camera in hand, the director was able to introduce on the plateau, closer to Scorsese and his team. If it is unobtrusive to capture the working moments without any staging, it can also be surprising, between two shots, a few tasty discussion between the two filmmakers.
Notes on an American Film Director at Work is an intimate look at the relationship between the director and his favorite actor Leonardo DiCaprio, as one can see at work, very focused, but also on a technical team at the service of the manufacturing of a immense film. In 2006, The Infiltrator the winner of the Oscar for the best film and Martin Scorsese the Oscar for the best director for the first time in his career.