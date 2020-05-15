This docu fascinating immerses you in the scenes of the Departed from Scorsese

“I was asked to make a video of 5 or 10 minutes on Marty in the introduction to his retrospective. At that time, Marty was in the process of turning The Infiltrators. I asked him if I could follow him for a week or two and he accepted. This is how this documentary could have been made.

Sebastian, my son, joined me with a second camera. I shot a short version, and then a second, more long. As I was very busy on other projects, I asked my friend Benn Northover to help me build the documentary — I had over 15 hours of rush — and it has all been lots of fun working on it because we love it all Marty. This is a film made home, a personal tribute to a friend“said Jonas Mekas.