This dog containment summarizes perfectly our state of mind

Fortunately, the celebrity sudden the dog seemed to have lifted. Contacted by The HuffPost US, Rashida Ellis said that he had spent the afternoon of Wednesday to play with his stuffed animals.

In an interview with Buzzfeedthe owner of the dog explained that Pop was an animal sociable who lived evil social distancing. A bit like all of us, in fact.

“When he is inside, he walks up to the patio and look for people,” says Rashida Ellis. “He sleeps more than usual. It is a little soft. I can tell you that it is not as happy and excited as usual. He is probably just tired of playing with me.”

And inevitably, the story of Big Poppa has reacted to the tweets, among which the actress of “Game of Thrones” Maisie Williams or the host of tv’s Ellen DeGeneres.