This dog containment summarizes perfectly our state of mind

CONTAINMENT – We suffer all of the containment. The animals also. So as to thousands of internet users, the photo of this dog on private output, and the games should speak to you.
Its owner, Rashida Ellis, has posted a picture of “Big Poppa”, the dejected, on the balcony of his apartment in Atlanta. She explains in the comment that he used to play with the children of the building, but, because of the containment measures imposed by the epidemic of sars coronavirus, it must be content to watch from the balcony.
The photo, shared on the 22nd April, already accumulates more than 50,000 likes on Twitter, 12,000 on Instagram. And has attracted hundreds of comments and memes expressing their love and support to the poor little animal.
Fortunately, the celebrity sudden the dog seemed to have lifted. Contacted by The HuffPost US, Rashida Ellis said that he had spent the afternoon of Wednesday to play with his stuffed animals.
In an interview with Buzzfeedthe owner of the dog explained that Pop was an animal sociable who lived evil social distancing. A bit like all of us, in fact.
“When he is inside, he walks up to the patio and look for people,” says Rashida Ellis. “He sleeps more than usual. It is a little soft. I can tell you that it is not as happy and excited as usual. He is probably just tired of playing with me.”
And inevitably, the story of Big Poppa has reacted to the tweets, among which the actress of “Game of Thrones” Maisie Williams or the host of tv’s Ellen DeGeneres.
not being dramatic but I would literally die for big poppa
— Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) April 22, 2020
“I don’t want to be dramatic, but I could literally die for Big Poppa”
“We must survive this, for Big Poppa” – the world
“I didn’t even know that was Big Poppa this morning but now I can die for him”
“Sitting here with my coffee in the morning, asking me, as one might find at Big Poppa a friend to play with him”
“I hate this world that hurts Big Poppa”
“Please, adhere to the social distancing so that we can defeat this thing and that Big Poppa may return to play with his friends”
“Stay with us. Flatten this curve. Do it for Big Poppa”
To all those who feel alone during this confinement, or to be devastated after seeing the previous pictures of Pop, here are some new images of him that will hopefully cheer you up.
See also on The HuffPost: This video of dogs in containment commented as a game is hilarious