This dog containment summarizes perfectly our state of mind

dog private output, and the games should speak to you.” data-reactid=”23″>CONTAINMENT – It suffers all of the containment. The animals also. So as to thousands of internet users, the photo of this dog private output, and the games should speak to you.

containment imposed by the epidemic of coronavirushe must be content to watch from the balcony.” data-reactid=”24″>Its owner, Rashida Ellis, has posted a picture of “Big Poppa”, the dejected, on the balcony of his apartment in Atlanta. She explains in the comment that he used to play with the children of the building, but because of the actions of containment imposed by the epidemic of coronavirushe must be content to watch from the balcony.

small animal.” data-reactid=”25″>The photo, shared on the 22nd April, already accumulates more than 50,000 likes on Twitter, 12,000 on Instagram. And has attracted hundreds of comments and memes expressing their love and support to the poor small animal.

The HuffPost US , Rashida Ellis said that he had spent the afternoon of Wednesday to play with his stuffed animals.” data-reactid=”27″>Thankfully, celebrity a sudden the dog seemed to have lifted. Contacted by The HuffPost US , Rashida Ellis said that he had spent the afternoon of Wednesday to play with his stuffed animals.

Buzzfeedthe owner of the dog explained that Pop was an animal sociable who lived evil social distancing. A bit like all of us, actually.” data-reactid=”28″>In an interview with Buzzfeedthe owner of the dog explained that Pop was an animal sociable who lived evil social distancing. A bit like all of us, in fact.

“When he is inside, he walks up to the patio and look for people,” says Rashida Ellis. “He sleeps more than usual. It is a little soft. I can tell you that it is not as happy and excited as usual. He is probably just tired of playing with me.”

And inevitably, the story of Big Poppa has reacted to the tweets, among which the actress of “Game of Thrones” Maisie Williams or the host of tv’s Ellen DeGeneres.

not being dramatic but I would literally die for big poppa — Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) April 22, 2020