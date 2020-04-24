This dog that sings a perfect song of Britney Spears makes it totally crazy for his millions of fans (Video) – Videos

Talent, quite simply.

You do not yet know Riley ? It is high time you put in as this dog was a sensation for several years already ! And there is a good reason for this : he sings as a person song “Toxic” by Britney Spears. And really, it is totally stunning.

So much so that the video in which you see the doggie hum a few seconds of the legendary song has been viewed more than four million times on the Internet. And the numbers grow very quickly.

It is safe, a new star is born and her name is Riley ! This visibly surprised as his master than we are.

A video that buzz

It is on his Twitter account that the master of Riley has posted the video with this caption :

“Is it just me or is it that Riley seems to sing Toxic by Britney Spears ? “

Impressive, not ?

