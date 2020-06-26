this drama about the shooting that has put at risk the entire production !

This Thursday, June 25, TF1 diffuse Taxi 2a film that makes a genuine paperboard with more than 10 million movie tickets!! Except that during the filming, it is a true tragedy that occurs with the death of cameraman Alain Dutatre. And the least we can say is that the consequences of his death endangers the entirety of the production.

Taxi 2 : the terrible death of a cameraman

We are in 1999 and this year, it is a real success for the film Taxi 2 that makes 10 million admissions to the cinema. The program, Samy Naceri, Frédéric Diefenthal and Marion Cotillard, to give the answer. Except that it is also a film that is going to be very expensive the cameraman Alain Dutartreat the age of 41.

He is the one who is in charge of the filming the memorable scene when the taxi goes over the two tanks in Paris. Except that, unfortunately, during the shooting, the vehicle landed 15 m away from the provisions and seriously injured the cameraman. In the place, his assistant, Jean-Michel Bar also broke both legs, but his life is not in danger. On the other hand, Alain Dutartre dies, only a couple of hours later to the hospital.

Very serious consequences on the entirety of the production

In addition to this drama, which marks already a great deal of equipment, it is a long judicial procedure that has been committed. In the viewfinder of justice, Rémy Julienne, the head of the cascades of Taxi 2. He is haunted by his bad behavior in terms of security and have endanger your computer. In question ? The safety distances are not met, and there is a calculation on the trajectory of the vehicle.

“Rémy Julienne, by not making any calculation necessary to adjust the cascades, without the means of measurement to estimate the speed of flight of the vehicle, and the analysis of the breakdown of the precipitation is excessive, has committed a characterized fault exposing others to a risk of particular gravity “.

He will be sentenced to homicide with six months imprisonment and a 2000 euro fine to use. In regard to the production of the company Luc BessonEuropaCorp, she is also under investigation for having their share of the responsibility. In effect, the justice finds several “violations of the laws of work “ in addition, a conviction for involuntary manslaughter. However, Luc Besson will not be charged to the extent that it had delegated the supervision of an executive producer, Bernard Grenet.

