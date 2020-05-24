This drink consumed daily, Kylie Jenner… and she didn’t want it to leak !

Little sister of Kim Kardashian, the very ambitious Kylie Jenner has managed in no time to become THE big star of the clan. At the age of 22, the interested main pockets a ton of dollars, thanks in particular to its brand of cosmetics baptized very soberly, Kylie Cosmetics.

Also, on Friday, on his YouTube channel, the star of reality tv and the mother of one child (born out of his relationship with rapper Travis Scott) has published a video in which she unveils the scenes of his wonderful job, starting with its wonderful offices.

And while she heads to the fridge of his business where she stores her favorite drinks, Kylie took a that is the one she loves at the moment… but there is no question of show more. The beautiful has decided to blur the packaging of the beer by fear, as she confesses in her video, it finishes out-of-stock.

Well aware that his fans are snapping up everything she wears, eats and drinks, the bomb with generous curves, wearing a Chanel gown for the occasion, was so very tempted to keep this secret. But it was without counting on the teams Daily, on TMC, who have managed to zoom in and find the name of this elixir that Kylie can’t do without.

In fact, it is the Guayaki Yerba Mate fishing, a drink sold for “$ 5 coin” as are required to specify our peers.

