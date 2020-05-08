this e-mail is scary again

Started it’s been almost a month and a half, the trial of Harvey Weinstein should know its epilogue this Wednesday, march 11. Convicted of rape and assault sexual, the former producer, who is accused by more than 80 women, will know the verdict of the court of New York. He faces up to twenty-five years in prison.

During the hearings, many of the documents have been used to confuse Harvey Weinstein and prove his guilt. They have been made public and consultation has allowed new revelations damning against the tycoon ousted from Hollywood. In fact, an email has in particular highlighted the violence for which he could be capable of. According to the New York Times, he would thus have threatened to take on Jennifer Aniston in 2017. The scandal had been bursting, and Harvey Weinstein learned that the National Enquirer is preparing to publish new revelations about it. It is said that Jennifer Aniston is accused of having abused her as well. In a mail sent to this time period, the producer wrote : “Jen Aniston should be killed “.

But this week, Stephen Huvane, the publicist of the actress, who is preparing to find the whole band of Friends, said to Variety: “the claims in The National Enquirer are false. Jennifer has not been harassed or assaulted by Harvey “. In a statement, the representative of Jennifer Aniston says about her client : “She has never been alone with him. We have no knowledge of this email, because it

