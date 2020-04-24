This evening on television

France-Antilles offers you a small selection of programs to see, this Friday evening, on your small screen.



At 20h on Guadeloupe the 1st

CONCERT



Sakiyo – X. O Out of Age : Live O Péyi

In December last, was held on the stage of Tropics Atrium in Martinique, the concert of the group Sakiyo !

Sakiyo was a shooting star in the history of caribbean music. In effect, composed of the best musicians in afro-caribbean studio of the era (1988), this group will have a career, flash with 2 albums that are still for the initiates, of the references on the subject. This is the full text of these securities, which have formed the play list of this concert, showcasing the great talent of these musicians without peer, musicians, authors, composers, performers, etc.

At 20h on Martinique The 1st



SPECIAL SHOW

The health crisis of the Covid-19

Six weeks after the start of the containment, return on the management of this health crisis is unprecedented. What is the status of the epidemic ? What are the consequences on the daily life of Martinique ? Several guests, in containment, answer questions from Serge Bilé, and the issues Bound to arise…

Guests : Francis Carol, executive advisor to the MLC in charge of social Affairs, Health and Solidarity ; Dr. Jose-Luis Barnay, specialist in physical medicine and rehabilitation at the university hospital of Martinique ; Moïse Udino, sociologist ; Valerie Vertale-Loriot, a teacher and representative of the SNES ; a representative of the artisans or the head of a company.

At 20: 00 on France 5

DISCOVERIES

Ethiopia – at the heart of the furnace

The dryness of the eye, fumaroles, sulphur, and rivers of acid… on The north-east of Ethiopia, the desert of Danakil is one of the most inhospitable on the planet. Nevertheless, and in spite of the temperature which is close to sometimes 50°C in the shade, men choose them regularly to wrest from the earth what they need to survive. In this hostile environment, and in inhumane conditions, some take to the deck of the salt blocks that they then continue to the back of a camel… for € 2 per day !

At 20h on Canal+

ADVENTURES

Robin of the wood

Filming of the new adventures of the thief with the big heart, this adaptation signed Otto Bathurst plays the card of nostalgia ; it also offers a new light to the famous lord of Locksley, with a great number of scenes of fighting frenzied.

Robin of Locksley, a young English Lord, must leave his beloved Marianne for starting the Crusades in the East.

Otto Bathurst (2017, R-U), with Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx, Eve Hewson, Ben Mendelsohn…

To 20 on Canal+ Cinema

COMEDY

Venice is not Italy

This road-trip family fun and grinding is carried out drum beating by Benoît Poelvoorde and Valérie Bonneton, which compete with each other to madness. Yvan Calbérac (The student and Mr. Henri) adapt here his successful book and sign a movie touching on the evil-being a teenager.

The lack of means, the family Chamodot lives in a caravan. Emile,15 years old, falls in love with Pauline who invited him to Venice for a concert. He saw, but the Chamodot decide to accompany to Venice caravan…

Ivan Calbérac (2018, En) with Benoît Poelvoorde, Valérie Bonneton, Helie Thonnat…

At 20h on Canal+ Family

COMEDY

Kung Fu

Three years after the surprise success of Shaolin Soccer, which has become a reference of the genre, the actor director Stephen Chow re-offending, and sign an action comedy, asian style ; a moment of true fantasy made in Hong Kong.

In the chaos of the China of the 1940s, a petty thief, Sing, dream of joining the Gang of Hatchets, the powerful criminal organization that reigns over the city. But he discovers that his prey are not as easy as he thought.

Stephen Chow’s (2004, China) with Stephen Chow, Yuen Wah, Leung Siu lung…

At 20h40 sur OCS MAX

COMEDY

Starsky and Hutch

To force fury to fight crime, detective David Starsky has exhausted all of his teammates. Detective Ken “Hutch” Hutchinson has also some problems. For the captain Dobey, their superior, there is only one possible solution : associate.

This faithful adaptation of the original explores the myth with humor and mischief. A film that has required no less than nine cars “Torinos” for the chase scenes and action.

Directed by Todd Phillips (2003) with Owen Wilson, Ben Stiller, Vince Vaughn, Snoop Doggy Dogg…

At 20h40 sur OCS Choc

THRILLER

God Bless America

Joel Murray and Tara Lynne Barr – © Potemkin Movies

Alone, without a job, seriously ill, Frank is sinking into the downward spiral that America is dehumanised and cruel. Having nothing more to lose, he takes his gun and murdering the people of the most vile and foolish that cross his path. Soon joined by Roxy, a high school student rebellious and complicit in the most improbable, this is the beginning of a fully equipped savage, bloody, and grandguignolesque on the roads of stupidity made in the USA.

Directed by Bob Goldthwait (2011) with Joel Murray, Tara Lynne Barr, Melinda Page Hamilton…

20: 50 on Cine+ Club

COMEDY-DRAMA

The princess of Montpensier

After In the mist electric, impregnated in Louisiana, Bertrand Tavernier immerse yourself in the France of the reign of Charles IX .

1562. Promised to the prince of Montpensier, Marie de Mézières is in love with the duke of Guise… The comte de Chabannes, in charge of his education before its presentation to the Court, it falls in love madly. Everything is further complicated when the duke of Anjou, the future king of France, also falls under the charm of the young woman.

Bertrand Tavernier (2009, Fr), based on a novella by Madame de La Fayette, with Mélanie Thierry, Lambert Wilson, Gaspard Ulliel…



20: 50 on Cine+ Emotion

DRAMA

The bookshop

This ode to literature and the courage is the adaptation of the successful novel of the novelist british Penelope Fitzgerald. The director of the Spanish Isabel Coixet (The secret life of words) has won three Goya award for this bitter-sweet comedy in which Emily Mortimer embodies the candor and fighting spirit of a free woman.

Isabel Coixet (2017, Esp., R-U, All.) with Emily Mortimer, Bill Nighy, Patricia Clarkson…

20: 50 on Cine+ Family

ANIMATION

Sherlock Gnomes

Following Gnoméo and Julietthis film explores, with humor and delightful, the adventures of the famous hero of Conan Doyle. Elton John wrote the songs for the soundtrack.

Juliet and Gnomeo discover one day that all of their friends the dwarves have disappeared. Clueless, they call the famous detective Sherlock Gnomes, accompanied by his sidekick, doctor Watson. The duo embarks on an inquiry fraught with peril.

John Stevenson (2018, Y-U) with the voices in VF Michael Gregorio and Flora Coquerel.

20: 50 on Cine+ Frisson

SCIENCE-FICTION

Transcendence

The first film by the american director Wally Pfister, known for his talents as a photographer on the films of Christopher Nolan, plunges Johnny Depp in the throes of the manipulation, cloning and consciousness : how to backtrack when a scientific invention takes its independence ?

The professor Will Caster, in order to prolong its “life”, takes the decision to transcend his brain by cloning it in PINN, the first neural interface not enslaved. Put in-line on the Net, the brain Will soon took the power…

Wally Pfister (2013, E-U) with Johnny Depp, Rebecca Hall, Paul Bettany, Morgan Freeman.

20: 50 on Cine+ Premier

ACTION

The last bastion

Arnold Schwarzenegger is back and Kim Jee-woon (I met the devil) orchestra this great return in a cocktail of thriller, western and comedy. When a drug lord of the most sought-after escapes, Schwarzy, here in the skin of a sheriff in semi-retirement, takes up arms and waiting at the turn.

Kim Jee-woon (2013, E-U) with Arnold Schwarzenegger, Forest Whitaker, Johnny Knoxville…

At 20h55 on Comedy +

SHOW

Kev Adams – the gala : the Montreux Comedy celebrates its 30 years

The Montreux Comedy Festival celebrates its 30th anniversary with Kev Adams as master of ceremony. All in the presence of Éric Antoine, Yann Marguet, Tom Villa, The Bajon, Jérémy Demay, The Bodin’s, Caroline Vigneaux, Mehdi Bousaidan, Élodie Lice, and Michael Gregorio.

At 21h05 on France 3

SHOW

Come on, I’ll take you to… in the sixties !

Singers, comedians, dancers, musicians, all the artists lend themselves to the game tables for small vignettes of time, with extras in costume, dancers and a live orchestra. The music, the humour, the manners, the mode “come I’ll take you to” explore all facets of the 60s. A sharing of dreams and memories between the generations.