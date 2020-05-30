this everyday torture that she is going to win for losing 8 pounds !

In August 2018, she said she was “proud” of her figure, while his sisters were very anxious to see it become “anorexic”… Kim Kardashian has admitted this week on Instagram that she had gained a lot of weight these last few months. It must be said that the famous bimbo has chosen a life that is particularly full.

“I have completely abandoned”

She was pursuing a career on social media, while marketing of products of make-up and underwear, in addition to its family life and its course to become a lawyer. Kim Kardashian was therefore obliged to make a place in her schedule for exercise.

In the company of his coach, Melissa Alcantara, she commented : “We made a small session this evening before dinner, what I never do, but it must start at a given time”. And for good reason, the wife of Kanye West the aadmet happy : “I’m in a phase where I completely gave up. I had to take, I think, eight pounds compared to the body I had been there about a year and a half”.

To trace the curves of yesterday, Kim Kardashian has chosen discipline. She tells her fans : “For me to feel good, I need to set a target weight so as to force me to train me. Melissa and I have a goal to achieve for the day of my 40 years.”

“An hour and a half of sport every day”

The countdown has begun until October 21, 2020, the fateful date. There is no doubt that the physical effort will make new miracles on Kim Kardashian.

In August 2018, she had confided in an interview with the american website E! News : “I lost 20 pounds (9kg) and I’m really proud of it. I was at over 140 pounds (about 64kg), I am now around 116 pounds (about 53 kg) and I feel good.” To do this, Kim was at the time, imposed “an hour and a half every day” training. This is the motivation.

F. A