this exceptional project, unique of his son to make him a last tribute

Charles Aznavour is off the 1er October 2018, but it remains in the hearts. Born under the name of Varenag Aznavourian, it has signed no less than 1200 pieces in Frenchbe interpreted by the following in several languages, and played in over 80 films. An exceptional career that, according to his family and his fans, must be immortalized.

” Because that love can be said everywhere in music “, Charles Aznavour is a great one for always. The singer has a star on Hollywood Boulevard, among those of the greatest. He has also sung many times as a duo, including one with Céline Dion, Liza Minnelli, Elton John, Frank Sinatra or Julio Iglesias. The interpreter ofa life of love has also received numerous awards in France, and in the world.

A career French and international, but Charles Aznavour does not forget its origins Armenian him from her parents. And the country not more. Since his death, fans of the singer are mobilizing in the face of the Armenian government, in order to changing the name of the airport of Yerevan in the name of Charles Aznavour, with the main argument,” It has an international airport Charles de Gaulle to the French capital, – the capital of Armenia should be called Charles Aznavour “. According to the Express, the Canadian, his son, Nicolas, officer of the Foundation Aznavour, has recently revived the prime minister of armenia Nikol Pashinian about it,” We are convinced that this will attract a little more attention on our country and will contribute to the promotion of the republic of Armenia in the world. “

Charles Aznavour would have certainly been delighted to see that groups of people from France as well as of Armenia are mobilizing for this project, alongside his son. This is also the history of his country of origin, and his family, a survivor of the genocide of 1915, was given to him by the suite, both this strength and simplicity of living,” The history of his people has taught him to hate the hatred, and his art has been all the fights “. In fact, Charles Aznavour has, throughout his life, mobilized against anti-semitism, discrimination, homophobia, or xenophobia and, especially, the hatred between the men.

O. M