this explains why the filming of Twilight was a real hell

Anna Kendrick : actress Anna Kendrick was not tender about his memories of Twilight. She cited many reasons that have made this shoot a living hell. The balance of it all !

The filming of Twilight : a bad memory of it for Anna Kendrick

Remember, Anna Kendrick played the role of Jessica Stanley in the Twilight saga. This was one of his first roles in Hollywood. But although this was a blessing to enter the film industry, not to maintain a very good memory. The actress confessed in a long video for Vanity Fair. Tells the story, in particular, the heavy atmosphere in the filming of the first panel, and this due to the weather !

The film was shot in Portland, Oregon, for 44 days, that seemed to have no end to the actress : “The first film that we shot, that I remember to have been unfortunate and have had very cold. My converse were completely soaked, and I said to myself, ” this is a great group of people, and I’m sure we’d be friends, in another context, but now I just want to kill everyone “… “

Twilight : a hell for Anna Kendrick

She added : “Even if, in the end, what brings. It is as if we cross all together in a traumatic situation. Type, imagine a group of people who survives a hostage situation, this necessarily creates links between the two. ” In his autobiography published in 2016, Anna Kendrick had explained that its time for the Twilight saga had been for her “the livelihoods of the more ridiculous it is “ but the seal that had allowed him to later turn up in other films at smaller budgets, but whose history appealed to him more.

For her part, Kirsten Stewart had also confessed that the saga was totally shocked. It is in an interview dating back to August of 2016 for the magazine It isthe actress is back in the hell that he lived. Driven at the front of the stage, the young actress is, literally, made sick :” I have gone through a phase of extreme stress. I had panic attacks, I vomited all day, as if it was normal. I had all the time in my stomach. I’m obsessed with control. As he could not have foreseen what was going to happen to me in certain situations, I said to myself, “maybe I’ll be sick’ and after that, I was sick. “

