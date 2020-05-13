this famous american actress with whom he has an erotic dream

Cyril Hanouna is finally back to the Key commands not to my Post on C8, after almost two months of absence due to confinement. For the occasion, the show has been renamed “C that of the kif”, since the tea in the usual TPMP is currently used to save the new version of”take it or leave it”, presented by Cyril Hanouna. To comply with the distanciations social, only six columnists are invited to participate in the program shown on C8.

The chroniclers are placed on individual desks, and distant from each other. The occasion also unveiled the new decor of the program, with a base of psychedelic colors and plants. “It is a plateau on which there has ever been. There was nothing there. It has built a kind of ‘garden-park’. This is the Jardiland tv”, had joked Cyril Hanouna. And if there’s one thing that has not changed in this version déconfinée Key not at my Post, it is the humour and good mood.

“Robert the road !”

This Tuesday, may 12, in “le grand zapping du post”, Cyril Hanouna asked his band if they sometimes dream of their halves. If Valerie Bénaïm revealed the dream of his beloved, of patoche, Maxime Guény surprised everyone by explaining to erotic dreams, with a famous american actress. “Sometimes I’m a little bit shy (…) I assume not necessarily to have dreams that are a little olé-olé” was given the columnist of the tape of Cyril Hanouna, before I reveal the identity

