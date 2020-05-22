this famous tradition to which she disclaims

Katy Perry has done more hard as Beyonce to announce her pregnancy ! Last march, the singer’s 35-year-old unveiled her pregnant belly in her latest clip “Never Worn White”. “A lot of things are going to happen this summer. Not only, will I give birth – literally, but also figuratively to something that you were expecting”, she later clarified on Instagram on the occasion of a live. The interpreter of I Kissed a girl had then revealed, in a manner quite hilarious, that she and her companion Orlando Bloom will become the happy parents of a little girl.

An announcement made on Instagram, through which it had covered the face of her future husband a curious substance rose. No gender reveal party for the couple, who has also decided to waive another tradition which is very popular with the mom-to-be : the baby shower. This feast, originating in the United States, allows you to celebrate the coming of baby. The occasion for the mom-to-be to receive gifts, enjoy treats and games on the theme of babies.

“I live just in the day-to-day”

Unfortunately, Katy Perry has decided to ignore the baby shower, because of the pandemic-related coronavirus. A piece of information that the mom-to-be explained on Instagram, may 4, on the occasion of a live with its subscribers : “I know that there are people who do not do baby shower. I am not sure of being able to do so. I live just day-to-day. But I am very grateful for what we have. I know a lot of people go through periods of intense and difficult”.

However, the darling of Orlando Bloom has not lost his sense of humor during this difficult period, and has informed its more than 95 million followers : “I’m not complaining, but I can’t drink because I’m pregnant (…) Honestly, even a light beer with a little bit of lemon… I am very happy that it happens in the future, which will probably take a few years”.