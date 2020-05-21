this famous tradition to which she disclaims

Katy Perry has done more hard as Beyonce to announce her pregnancy ! Last march, the singer’s 35-year-old unveiled her pregnant belly in her latest clip “Never Worn White”. “A lot of things are going to happen this summer. Not only, will I give birth – literally, but also figuratively to something that you were expecting”, she later clarified on Instagram on the occasion of a live. The interpreter of I Kissed a girl had then revealed, in a manner quite hilarious, that she and her companion Orlando Bloom will become the happy parents of a little girl.

An announcement made on Instagram, through which it had covered the face of her future husband a curious substance rose. No gender reveal party for the couple, who has also decided to waive another tradition which is very popular with the mom-to-be : the baby shower. This feast, originating in the United States, allows you to celebrate the coming of baby. The occasion for the mom-to-be to receive gifts, enjoy treats and games on the theme of babies.

“I live just in the day-to-day”

Unfortunately, Katy Perry has decided to ignore the baby shower, because of the pandemic-related coronavirus. A piece of information that the mom-to-be explained on Instagram, may 4, on the occasion of a live with its subscribers : “I know that there are people who do not do baby shower. I am not sure of being able to do so. I live just day-to-day. But I am very grateful

