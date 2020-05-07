This father of a family becomes UNCONTROLLABLE when he heard the tube of Lizzo: the video becomes viral

On 5 September, a few minutes before a concert of the Jonas Brothers at Penn State, a man has marked the spirits. It has been filmed dancing to the music playing in the room before the show. The least we can say is that he gave everything that night. Hearing “Truth Hurts” from Lizzo, the man could not restrain himself. The moment was filmed by a person sitting behind him. The video has been viewed over 1.3 million times as Twitter and continues to be shared on social networks.

Thanks to the buzz, Lizzo has seen the images. The singer has responded by saying that it was great.

