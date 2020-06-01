this film failed to the meet

As a guest of Nikos Aliagas in 50′ InsideSaturday, may 30, 2020, Michèle Laroque, revealed an anecdote that’s surprising about Leonardo DiCaprio.

This Saturday, may 30th marked the return of Nikos Aliagas at the presentation of 50′ Min Inside after more than two months of reruns. On this occasion, the facilitator has received Michèle Laroquecame to discuss his new feature film “at home”, which should be released in cinemas last march, finally postponed to march 24, 2021. During the show, while Nikos Aliagas was about to launch a report on Leonardo DiCapriothe actress revealed an anecdote that’s amazing about the american actor.

“I almost played the role of your mother”

In 2002, Steven Spielberg reunites Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks in “Stop me if you can”. To embody the mother of Frank Abagnale, Jr., the name of Michèle Laroque is evoked, however, with just fourteen years of difference between the two actors, it was difficult to be convincing. But this history has created a game between them as was told to Michèle Laroque : “It is great for him ! I have a little crossover… At a given time, it was a question that may be that I play a role in ‘Catch me if you can’, incidentally, played by Nathalie Baye. They found me a little young. I met him at Cannes, Leonardo, telling him I almost played the role of your mother. He said to me : ‘But this is impossible !’ I bumped several times that night and each time I asked him : ‘I could be your mother ?’ And each time, he responded : ‘No, it’s impossible’. And I thought it was class of him to ask it to all the parties where it was.“