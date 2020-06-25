this film is the biggest success in the history of Netflix

With more than 90 million homes watching around the world in the space of 4 weeks, Netflix is now based in Tyler Rake.

It is a cardboard box for the streaming platform of reference, as it is the first film in the world. If one believes in Chris Hemsworth, Netflix has never known success as before. It is for this reason that he thanked the fans.

Tyler Rake is a true success of Netflix

Tyler Rake has been for Netflix in a true pillar of its development. Even after years in the world of streaming movies and series in Streaming, there has never been a success as it has done with Tyler Rake in terms of launch. It is true, it is enough now to the platform 2 minutes of viewing to gain a point of view, but with Tyler Rake, is a bit different. The number of views that had this film increases so fast that the platform has stopped counting.

Tyler Rake Netflix

A special thank you to the fans, Netflix has been published in the networks, a long message in the form of Chris Hemsworth. “You’ve done Tyler Rake of the movie number 1 in the world, and for that they all say, is about to be the biggest success of the platform “. That is basically the message posted by the platform. Netflix is very grateful to its subscribers for their support and hospitality.

Tyler Rake 2 in a view ?

It is true that Tyler Rake has been one of the most successful of Netflix if we are to believe the innumerable questions of the millions of fans of the film. The Thor of Marvel, then connect the answer to all these questions. Among the questions that arise is the possibility of having a sequel of the movie. Then, Tyler Rake 2 or Extraction 2 is on the horizon.

In fact, there are a lot of discussions that revolve around a sequel to this movie. But the spokesman of the platform has nothing to say about the topic, saying: “who knows ? But with this amazing support, I am happy to be able to dive on the inside.” In addition, the end ambiguous in the film leaves wide open the door to a potential season 2.

Sam Hargrave answers to all the questions

In order to answer the questions of the fans about Tyler Rake, Sam Hargrave decided to take the word. According to him, had the good fortune to be able to work with Chris Hemsworth, while some hollywood actors are able to do in front of the cameras, what he did.

Sam Hargrave at Tyler Rake

The director has even confessed that sometimes it is necessary the use of proxies to take care of the most important tasks, in order to have a satisfactory result. On the other hand, the cutting plans must be in place, especially as it was in most cases the need to hide the faces of the linings. However, it has been able to push all limits thanks to Chris.