This form of heel of the 90’s will be everywhere this summer

Ah, the high heeled shoes… Vague memory, isn’t it ? As far is the time where every morning we dépêchions donning our pair for the office. But don’t lose hope, little by little the life will resume its course (it is believed). Then to prepare for it, nothing better than a forecast mode to spend the summer ultra lookée. When the time we will unveil our cute little toes (too often we forget to flatter this part of the body), the heels of a pyramidal form will be at our feet. It is, in any case, the social network, Instagram, is trying to make us understand.

The heels pyramid, kesako ?

The English call it ” cake stand heels “, understand the heels in the shape of a cake. An original name for a shoe that is equally so. Because, rather than end in a single peak as the stilettos, the tip of these heels takes the shape of a pyramid (or a cupcake for the pleasure of the English). A small detail that makes all the difference. If one can believe a novelty, it is nothing. In the 90s, these shoes geometric were already talking about them. Thirty years later, it is the designer Amina Muaddi, which delivers them to the taste of the day.

From Amina Muaddi to Jacquemus

In a few months, Amina Muaddi has attracted many celebrities. Or rather, their feet. The young designer offers shoes, unique style, recognizable by their heels in the shape of a pyramid. Rihanna, Bella Hadid or Kendall Jenner are fans. On Instagram, this form of heel harvest many “likes”. Same success on the catwalks of the last Fashion Week. Givenchy offers us a version in wood, Carolina Herrera offers us heels pyramid with flashy colors while Jacquemus reveals both shoes and long heel boots with the same form. It is a success !

