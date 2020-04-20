This free software replaces your face with that of a star during your calls on Skype or Zoom

Want to slip into the skin of a celebrity during your sessions video conferencing ? It is now possible, thanks to the open source software Avatarify. Created by the developer Ali Aliev, it allows you to replace in real time the video image of your head by someone else through artificial intelligence techniques. The software installs on Windows, Linux or Mac, and it is compatible with the video conferencing services from Skype and Zoom.

A photo is enough to create its character

Currently, the software already offers a series of default avatars provided by : Albert Einstein, Eminem, Steve Jobs, the mona lisa, Barack Obama, Harry Potter, Ronaldo and Arnold Schwarzenegger. You can also use faces purely random, which are created by neural networks antagonists generative (GAN, Generative Adversarial Network).

Finally, one can also create his own character. It is enough to import his picture into the software. In a YouTube video, the developer has made the demonstration of an avatar of Elon Musk, connecting unexpectedly in a meeting. Apparently, the effect of surprise was great.

Good, let’s be honest, the deep fake created by Avatarify are not of a great quality. One can see fairly quickly that it is a digital creation. Moreover, there is little chance to really fool someone, because the voice remains unchanged. Difficult, in this case, pretending to be Barack Obama or Arnold Schwarzenegger. But if you have talents as a mimic, you may be able to make illusion for a few minutes.

Has discover in video

In these times of confinement, it is still a good joke to make, provided you have the necessary equipment. To function, this software requires an Nvidia graphics card with environment CUDA, for example a GeForce GTX 1070. The advantage is to the gamers.

Source : Vice