this gesture is very annoying to Melania Trump

After declaring that he should treat women “like shit” or that it was not necessary to hesitate to “catch the cat”they should be treated like… dogs. When it comes to being misogynist and sexist, Donald Trump is never at rest. And this is not the sequence between the presidential couple was put forward by the comedian James Felton that will fix things.

This August 28, the comedian post on Twitter a video tour of the 7 last August and went unnoticed. On it, Donald Trump gets out of his car and taps three times on the thigh in the direction of his wife, who did not hesitate to join it. A gesture of surprising and annoying. James Felton found that the tenant of the house addresses his wife as he might do with a dog.

A tweet accompanying it of the about held by the father of Ivanka Trump during the presidential campaign in 2016 : “Nobody respects women more than me.” “Also Donald Trump : ‘Come my daughter, come on. Come here woman. Here, it is well, it is a good girl, that.” Of about far from the sexist and misogynist that he has the secret.

Donald Trump:“Nobody respects women more than me”Also Donald Trump:“Here girl, come here girl” [pats leg] “come here wife, there’s a good girl” pic.twitter.com/kpAYOeLHRY — James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 28, 2019

A couple that is uncomfortable !

This sign was addressed to Melania Trump or his or her security staff that was not far from there ? A user note that the u.s. president will not even look at his wife the moment he taps on his thigh. Another advance that it “did that send him a message to inform him that he had to move forward. There is nothing wrong with that, though ?”

Between Melania and Donald Trump, the atmosphere is never good. Remote and little complicit with one another, the couple asks. The first american lady often a mine is serious, and even sad, when it appears in the arms of her husband. It is far from the big smile that she offered Justin Trudeau during their meeting at the G7, which was held in Biarritz.

