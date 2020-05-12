this gesture (very) surprising that his daughter sent to him during the ultrasound

In full promotion of the release of his fifth album, and is a member of the jury of the tv hook “AmericanIdol“, the star of 35 years, published on his account Instagram this Monday, may 11, the first ultrasound of his daughter. ” I don’t know what it is like to be a mother, though I always felt very maternal towards my friends and my fans, but I know that I’m going to go to the next level “reported it to his colleagues, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, during the broadcast of 10 may last.

Thus the interpreter of the tube planétaire” I kissed a girl “and now betrothed to the actor Orlando Bloomhas made a habit of sharing the highlights of her pregnancy with his fans, who are delighted.

” When your daughter (not even born) you already done the finger from the uterus, you know that you’re in a bad way“clap Katy Perry in the caption of its publication, before inserting the hashtag #HappyMothersDayHome ; being the mother’s day in the United States weekend. A memorable moment for the american artist who has shared laughter with the doctor who does not lack to emphasize the” Look, she raises the middle finger ! “.

For the time being, the couple who would get married next month, has had to revise its plans,” J’I had to reschedule my plans. I’m doing the day-to-day “confided Katy Perry during a live Facebook, before adding that it was sometimes complicated to remain positive. In spite of everything, the artist is more radiant than ever, and seems totally fulfilled with this romance and this new coming soon.

