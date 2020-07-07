this great decision it has been difficult to accept

This Friday, July 10, Charlize Theron returns in force in The Old Guard, an action film, which landed directly on Netflix. In this feature-length film with a touch of science-fiction, a small band of mercenaries, immortals, led by the redoubtable Andy (Charlize Theron), is fighting for centuries to protect the humans. But while the group is committed to a mission of the most perilous, his powers out of the ordinary are suddenly revealed to the big day. It was then that Andy and Nile, while the last soldier to have joined the team, every effort must be made to neutralize their enemies. Because they will stop at nothing to steal the powers of the immortals to their advantage. On the occasion of this film, where the actress South African again shows his talents as a woman of action, she has granted a long interview to the Hollywood Reporter.

Life without Furiosa

Charlize Theron returns in particular on the proposed spin-off of the franchise Mad Max, which is centered on the character of Furiosa, she has brilliantly interpreted in the explosive Mad Max Fury Road. But director George Miller doesn’t count on the ex of Sean Penn to return to his role : in fact, he has already said that he wanted to use an actress for twenty years, as the film would focus on the youth of the character. Actress Anya Taylor-Joy would be thus approached. A choice that has caused great disappointment in Charlize Theron, as she explains in the whole franchise

