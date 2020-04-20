This haircut makes his grand return during the containment

After five weeks of confinement, it is clear that there are definitely two teams when it comes to hair. On one side, those who have not hesitated to dare to experience capillary to the house. As team leader, we found Kaia Gerber, who is left tempted by this colour ideal to take its roots. On the other, those who have been waiting patiently for the re-opening of their hair salon to commit no error. If they do not live the thrill of the first scissor-kick, their patience leads them today to wear after a month of quarantine, a trendy haircut. Because yes, this containment comes to give back its letters of nobility to the cup and degraded way Jennifer Aniston in 2006.

© ALAIN ROLLAND / MAXIMA PROD / BESTIMAGE

The gradient made in containment

Attention, there is no question here of taking a pair of scissors to make the lengths of the different bits. The importance lies in a hairstyle just tamed where the thickness is the main key to a cut is to be successful. “Faced with the closure of salons, many of the clients are currently living with very thick hair without the possibility of the taper. Their gradient subtle has obviously pushed, and this gives a non-wearing often worn at the beach, “explains Kevin Paul Finnell, hairstylist, site, English,” Glamour “. Better yet, the gradient naturally adapts and revives the shine of the color. This is notably the case of the singer Selena Gomez. On his account Instagram, the pretty brunette has unveiled her hair wild with strands of different lengths. On its peaks, you can see lighter shades, remnants of a former coloration. The gradient is so two birds with one stone.