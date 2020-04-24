This happened on the 19th of April in the history of pop

It is the 19th of April, and here’s what happened today in the history of pop music

– In 1980, “Call Me” by Blondie spent six weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. The song, written from the point of view of a man who is a prostitute, will be the theme song of the movie American Gigolo.

– In 1997, Michael Jackson unveils his own statue in the wax museum Grevin in Paris.

– In 1986, Prince became only the fifth composer to have two songs in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 at the same time : “Kiss” Prince and the Revolution and “Manic Monday” of Bangles.

– In 2012, the former manager of Leonard Cohen is sentenced to 18 months behind bars for harassing the singer from montreal. Kelley Lynch, who had stolen millions to Cohen, is also sentenced to five months probation and will have to follow a therapy for his anger problems.

– In 2012, the musician Greg Ham, who plays sax to “Who Can It Be Now” and flute on “Down Under”, two songs of Men At Work, died of a heart attack at his home in Australia. He was 58 years old.

– In 2001, “Who Let The Dogs Out” of Baha Men is said favorite Song at the Kids’ Choice Awards, and Lil’ Bow Wow was awarded the prize for male Singer preferred. Britney Spears and Destiny’s Child also win prizes.

Original Article What Happened April 19th In Pop Music History by John R. Kennedy for iHeartRadio

Translated by Pascal Vézina for iHeartRadio