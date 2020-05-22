this hefty fine she had to pay to avoid justice

The last weekend of April 2017 has left a bitter taste hundreds of festival-goers raring to go to party. For weeks, the biggest tops and influencers of the planet were the promotion of the Fyre Festival, a great event organized by Billy McFarland – sentenced to six years in prison in 2018 – where luxury and stars were to be the main actors. The biggest names in fashion were the promotion : Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, but also Kendall Jenner. The latter had been prosecuted for having realized an false advertising. If she didn’t know of course not that the festival would be far short of the promises made in announcing the event, Kendall Jenner had posted a message on the social networks to which she has not stated to have been paid and in which it implied that Kanye West would be this – he has created the label G. O. O. D Music, which, according to Kendall, would be the headliner of the festival.

The note is salty

Three years after the unfortunate incident that has caused a bazaar without a name in the Bahamas, instead of the pseudo-event, Kendall Jenner has finally put this bad history behind it. Sued, the top 24 years has not sought to understand and preferred to settle the matter amicably. According to the website Page Six, it would have set directly $ 90 000 (82 573 euros) which were requested to not to hear any more of this bad pass that she crossed.

