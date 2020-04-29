This hug from Sophie Turner and Kit Harington is more moving than the finale of “GoT”

GOT – Four months after the end of the series, seeing the actors together is always a thrill for fans of “Game of Thrones”. Come snag a dozen awards at the 71st edition of the Emmy Awards, this tender moment between Sophie Turner and Kit Harington did not go unnoticed.

While the cast of “Game of Thrones” in full settled in the first row of the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles this Sunday 22 September, the actors who play Sansa Stark and Jon Snow on the screen have literally fallen into the arms of one another.

The scene was filmed by a journalist from the Hollywood Reporter: