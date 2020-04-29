This hug from Sophie Turner and Kit Harington is more moving than the finale of “GoT”

GOT – Four months after the end of the series, seeing the actors together is always a thrill for fans of “Game of Thrones”. Come snag a dozen awards at the 71st edition of the Emmy Awards, this tender moment between Sophie Turner and Kit Harington did not go unnoticed.
While the cast of “Game of Thrones” in full settled in the first row of the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles this Sunday 22 September, the actors who play Sansa Stark and Jon Snow on the screen have literally fallen into the arms of one another.
The scene was filmed by a journalist from the Hollywood Reporter:
And of course, fans of “Game of Thrones”, who had to make the mourning of their heroes after the airing of the final episode of season 8 last may, are not stayed on ice in front of these images.
“See Kit Harington and Sophie Turner embrace makes me strangely emotional
That hug between Sophie Turner and Kit Harrington just now gave me more emotion than the season finale of Game of Thrones #emmys
— Bridget Geerlings (@bgigglings) September 23, 2019
“This hug between Sophie Turner and Kit Harrington triggers in me more emotions that the final episode of ‘Game of Thrones’”
Sophie Turner and Kit Harington were respectively nominated in the categories of “best main actress” and “best lead actor” in a drama series. Yet they are not left with a statuette to them.
Among all the actors of “Game of Thrones”, only Peter Dinklage aka Tyrion Lannister was awarded the prize of “best actor in a supporting role in a dramatic series”.
His partners during the eight seasons of the series have been able to console themselves with the more prestigious of the awards at the stand, one of the best drama series.
