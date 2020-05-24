This huge amount it has paid to stifle a scandal ⋆ StarMag.com

All is not always rosy for Kendall Jenner ! We learn that she paid a large sum of money to quell a scandal…

If she was lately to be a victim of anxiety attacks, Kendall Jenner has not finished with the trouble. Today, the international modeling must accountable suite the fiasco of the Fyre Festival. Remember, in 2017, the beautiful brunette had assured the promotion of the event.

It was to be held in the Bahamas in an atmosphere of paradise where several artists were to succeed on stage. Lo and behold, nothing happened like that!!! Between the 28 and the 30 April 2017 festival-goers have discovered the scam. Not of luxury villas, or of quality dishes and even less the artists who made the trip ! Still, they had disbursed between 400 and 12 000 dollars.

A result of the scam, Billy McFarland, the organizer of the Fyre Festival, has been sentenced to six months in prison and paid more than $ 26 million in damages in 2018. For his part, Kendall Jenner has been sued for false advertising. Result ? She has to pay a huge sum !

A (very) big fine !

If she was not aware of the deception, Kendall Jenner had posted on his account Instagram a message praising the festival. She had even implied that Kanye West would be the part. Unfortunately, here we are three years after this scandal, and the justice does not give in ! To be rid faster of this bad buzz and resolve the dispute amicably, the young woman was therefore preferred pay $ 90 000 according to Page Six.

A hard kick to the brunette who had yet expressed the situation in 2019 at New York Times :

One is approached by people, whether it be for promo, to help or something else, and you never know how it all will unfold. Sometimes, it is a risk. I do as much research as possible, but by the time, there is no big thing because it is a brand that starts. It is necessary to have confidence in the hope that it will run as you said.

This time, Kendall Jenner has had no luck !