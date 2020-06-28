this is a beautiful photo of herself with Khloé for its 36 years !

In the History of its account of Instagram, Kylie Jenner has shared a beautiful photo where she is shown with her sister Khloé for their 36 years !

This Saturday, June 27, Khloé Kardashian celebrated her 36 years. On the occasion, members of his family have wishing a very happy birthday to the blonde. This is also the case of her little sister Kylie Jenner.

In the History of its account of Instagram, Kylie Jenner shared several photos in which she is shown with Khloé Kardashian. But one has particularly caught the attention of your subscribers.

In fact, in the picture revealed by Kylie Jenner, we can see the sides of Khloé Kardashian. Both are dressed in their most beautiful dress with sequins. Have also submitted a very nice neckline.

And the least we can say is that the two sisters have made a sensation on the social networks. Very close and sexy, that you have done the temperature in the web. Also appeared really very complicit.

Kylie Jenner reveals a beautiful message to her sister Khloé Kardashian

In the History of its account of Instagram, Kylie Jenner, also wrote to his sister : “Happy anniversary to the soul more special! To know you is to love you. The highest and the the most courageous of human beings” .

Kylie Jenner has also written : “I love long time ! The best sister, mother, wife, this the world would not be the same without you” . A beautiful message that will not fail of giving pleasure to the key stakeholders.

It must be said that, from always, Khloé Kardashian seems to be very close to her sister, Kylie Jenner. The two seem to have forged a love that is indescribable the one to the other. In social networks, please do not hesitate to to declare your love.

For his part, Kim Kardashian has also opened a very nice message for the mother of the Truth. Kris Jenner has also left some beautiful words for birthday of your daughter. The young woman can count on the love of your family !

