This is disgusting! Bella Thorne has been registered in exploiting granites to his girlfriend, was this necessary?

Actress Bella Thorne never ceases to amaze his fans. Now, a video has become viral where Bella is with his girlfriend, in the comfort of his house and do the buttons on the nose! This was necessary?

There are thousands of procedures of beauty for the buttons on the face, in particular at the stage of adolescence and youth.

The former actress Disney, Bella Thorneit seems that he does not know: it was filmed with her partner, Alex martini, removing the black stains of his nose. Many fans were disgusted!

Although it may be a “demonstration of love”, for many fans of Bella Thorne, it was not necessary to publish on social networks.

Bella and Alex have been dating since October: “This is the first girl with whom I was ashamed to go out on the pictures,” explained the young woman, 21 years of age. Long live the love!