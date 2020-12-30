THIS IS HOW ARIANA GRANDE WOULD HAVE UNDERSTOOD THAT DALTON GOMEZ IS THE RIGHT GUY

Ariana Grande announced the official engagement with Dalton Gomez just over a week ago and now some sources in the American newspapers have told some new details about their love story.

People dug into the relationship’s timeline, explaining that the singer and the real estate agent started dating last January.

Galeotto would have been his job in real estate: ” Ariana was looking for a house outside of Los Angeles that was a house to change the scenery and her team found Dalton to help. When she saw him, she immediately thought he was very nice. and asked the team to arrange a meeting in person. She was already cooked shortly after they met. ”

In March, when the coronavirus pandemic hit the world, they were in the artist’s house in New York and passed part of the lockdown there. ” She has realized that he is very special, ” the insider said.

Dalton Gomez’s work commitments at one point drew him back to Los Angeles so Ariana Grande decided to make an important move: ” It was difficult to see each other so she decided to take the risk. She bought a house in Hollywood Hills and she didn’t. has never looked back. They are incredibly happy. ”

“Dalton is a fantastic guy – continued the source of People – He’s focused on work and he likes to keep his relationship with Ariana private. They got to know each other in peace “.

When Ariana Grande announced the engagement, mother Joan and brother Frankie immediately gave an enthusiastic and public welcome to Dalton Gomez: ” Ariana’s family is very happy, everyone loves Dalton. This phase of her life has been very peaceful in a good sense. They are happy that she will marry Dalton. ”

Another insider, this time from UsWeekly, explained why this love story is different from the past for the 27-year-old: ” Ariana sees something different in Dalton, which she has never seen in the guys she dated before .”

” Nobody met her needs as Dalton does. Her exes acted like she was too picky and had crazy standards. He’s the kind of guy she was looking for. He’s very protective, he would do anything for her and make little ones. gestures like a gentleman. He would go above and beyond to meet her needs. ”

An example of these romantic gestures? The commitment that Dalton Gomez put into making the beautiful engagement ring, with a special tribute to Ariana Grande!