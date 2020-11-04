THIS IS HOW THE LOVE BETWEEN NOAH CENTINEO AND KYLIE JENNER’S BFF, STASSIE KARANIKOLAOU, WAS BORN

The world of showbiz sometimes gives us unexpected relationships, like the one between Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou.
If you’re wondering how the actor and Kylie Jenner’s best friend met and fell in love, and E! News has just taken stock of the situation.
happy birthday to my angel baby. i couldn’t imagine my life without you. you are truly one of the most genuine humans i’ve ever met and i feel so lucky to have our friendship. you have such an amazing soul and i’m so grateful that our paths crossed over a DECADE ago, you are my sister for life and i have your back for life ❤️❤️ (ps. we are currently sitting with each other taking shots and i wouldn’t wanna be anywhere else) my twin forever
” Noah and Stassie have been dating for a month now and are officially dating – said the insider – They got together as friends to shoot a project, but they ended up finding a connection and chemistry between them “.
She added that ” the chemistry is undeniable and they’re super busy ” and that ” Stassie introduced Noah to her friends,” including Kylie Jenner.
The makeup guru reportedly gave her approval: ” Kylie thinks they’re cute together, ” the source said.
The first new couple alert between Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou came last October, when some fans claimed that they had married in Las Vegas.
The wedding was denied but the two were then photographed in tender attitudes over the Halloween weekend, suggesting that they really are a couple.