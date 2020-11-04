THIS IS HOW THE LOVE BETWEEN NOAH CENTINEO AND KYLIE JENNER’S BFF, STASSIE KARANIKOLAOU, WAS BORN

The world of showbiz sometimes gives us unexpected relationships, like the one between Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou.

If you’re wondering how the actor and Kylie Jenner’s best friend met and fell in love, and E! News has just taken stock of the situation.

” Noah and Stassie have been dating for a month now and are officially dating – said the insider – They got together as friends to shoot a project, but they ended up finding a connection and chemistry between them “.

She added that ” the chemistry is undeniable and they’re super busy ” and that ” Stassie introduced Noah to her friends,” including Kylie Jenner.

The makeup guru reportedly gave her approval: ” Kylie thinks they’re cute together, ” the source said.

The first new couple alert between Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou came last October, when some fans claimed that they had married in Las Vegas.

The wedding was denied but the two were then photographed in tender attitudes over the Halloween weekend, suggesting that they really are a couple.