“This is not a game, it’s my job”: the desperate message of the players of the Ascent MX, the face of the end of the tournament

The disappearance of the Ascent MX is more latent than ever. This Tuesday, after a statement of the division of silver, managers and players have spoken out against the transformation of the tournament in a league of development.
A month ago, ESPN reported that the league of climb would be replaced by a tournament Sub-23 and will depend on the equipment of the maximum circuit. In addition, that the ascent and descent would be suspended for six years.
Although there is not an official version, this Thursday grew the debate by a press release published by the Ascent MX. In this reported on meetings that they have the leaders of the tournament organizer with 12 clubs in order to study the future of the league.
“We recognize that ASCENT MX was already in a process of evaluation and that the current sanitary conditions and economic force us to seek solutions, scenarios that are under study taking into account the opinion of each of the Clubs that make up the Division,” added the agency.
The document not points out the suspension of the rise or the demise of the league. However, players and managers have spoken out against the disappearance of the division of silver.
One of them was the former footballer Luis Miguel Salvador, director of sports of the Deer Merida. In his official Twitter account, the executive responded to a reporter that his club voted against the disappearance of the Ascent MX.
“It is important to clarify that @venadosfc was the Equipment that kept his vote against…(and so it was settled). Unfortunately there was a majority in favor of eliminating the Rise and Descent”, he wrote.
Also, Miguel Mansur Pedraza, president of Roadrunnerssent a message through the social networks of your team.”Today is a day that is going to take a very difficult decision, I see it as a decision contrary to the development of employment”, said.
Assured that this decision is taken by few people and will affect the families of the players, props, coaches, as well as the fans. In addition, noted that these leaders are aware “of the error” that is committed to settling the ascent and the descent in the mexican soccer.
“Today we are facing a challenge to all mexicans in where we feel disgruntled. The damage we are causing to so many mexican families. Are realizing the mistake that we’re going to remove the competition. You are realizing how this is going to end football. You are realizing how you are going to end up in a league where our creativity and competitiveness are those that do be successful players,” he said.
Also players of the Ascent have been called to not delete the league, by means of a press release. Some players are Daniel “Chepe” Guerrero, Melvin Brown, Alejandro Vela, Dario Carreño, Carlos “Gullit” Peña, Leobarbo López, Omar Esparza, among others.
“Remove the Ascent, affects not only competition, we will leave without further opportunities to develop ourselves, without being able to bring sustenance to our homes, especially in this era so complicated at the global level,” reads the statement of the footballers.
For the moment, according to the statement of the Ascent MX, will continue the analysis of the future of the tournament. Although it should be noted that, on the 19th of last march, in another document, the same agency said that do not discuss the subject until the passage of the public health emergency by the coronavirus.
“Although, as noted above, there is a debate within the football community on the best organization that will permit the strengthening sporting and financial of the LIGA MX and the League of ASCENT MX, given the current situation that crosses Mexico and the world, there is at this time scheduled an Assembly for discussion of these issues,” says the press release.