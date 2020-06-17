“This is only a matter of time.”

Hakeem Olajuwon is still very attached to the Rocket. The old pivot of Houston is assigned to James Harden and he was full of praise about the best scorer in the League. The point of the update from a certain number 23, which has evolved to the Bulls and the Assistants .

Arrived in 2012 of Oklahoma City, James Harden continues to frighten counters in Houston. The arrival of the Bearded man has totally changed the face of the Rockets and former Arizona State has quickly established itself as one of the best players in the League. The MVP in 2018, the better scoreur twice (or even three, since in large part it was the leader at the time of the suspension of the season), The Beard just blew up in Texas. His stats are impressive, his feats offensive, enormous, enough to get the recognition of one of the best players in history, namely, a certain “Dream”, who knows very well the franchise of the Rockets. When asked about the Beards SportsTalk 790the MVP of 1994, he lavishes praise on the MVP of 2018. Ah it is sure that the words of Hakeem Olajuwon, that has more value than the words of Kendrick Perkins.

“It is very difficult to bring a team of his station, and he showed that he was able to do it comfortably, pushing the limits. Look at all the statistics. We are talking about a player on the level of a Michael Jordan or a Wilt Chamberlain. It is an amazing thing in that moment. There is No doubt about the ability of James to be a champion. It is only a matter of time “.

A matter of time, perhaps. But it will not have to wait too long for it to Harden, who will celebrate her 31 years on the 26th of August next. The criticism surrounding the Bearded man, for its ability to take the Rockets to the summit are many, and he has a mouth to close quickly, which is several times planted in the Playoffs. For Hakim, the arrival of Russell Westbrook could make the difference for the Rockets this year.

“James is a player so full. It is a winner. But I think it is in need of reinforcements when going far in the Playoffs. When this becomes difficult, you need a buff on that count. I think Russell Westbrook has made this team. “

Tuesday on the program First Things Firstthe GM of the Rockets, Daryl Morey, said that he felt the pressure of winning the championship and with “two of the best players of the history, Houston should be able to win the title “. James Harden and Russell Westbrook are former MVPS, and, of course, remain the main players in this League. Not join Karl Malone, Charles Barkley and Co. in the circle of superstars does not have a ring. Victoria this at the beginning of the season, taking advantage of an unusual format ? Why not. The Rockets have had their ups and downs this year but Morey think that the scenario of the campaign 2019-20, with this suspension and this recovery can foster Houston. In what sense ? Because the Rockets will be able to enjoy a second training camp in Mickey to create the automation after the many moves made during the season. As a reminder, the Rockets, have occupied the sixth place in the Western Conference before the break with a record of 40 victories for 24 defeats.

James Harden is, obviously, a big star in the NBA. His career is far from finished, and still need to rise in the rankings of all-time. But what he needs to validate everything that he has done, is a ring in the NBA, the point of the bar. 25 years as Houston’s hopes for a title.

