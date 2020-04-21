This is the helmet of Iron Man 2 is a functional that all the fans will want and nobody will be able to obtain

Fans of Iron Man have become insane after he posted a video on Twitter showing the model of helmet worn by Tony Stark Iron man 2 with a variety of features that make it an object of unique collection.

This helmet armor Mark 5 carried by the character of Robert Downey Jr. in the film of 2010 is able to open with moving parts that are the same as those that we see in the multiple constructions of this genius desasapland weapons.

The headset fully mobile Mark 5 was in Iron Man 2! This quality is amazing 😍 pic.twitter.com/1g02zoP6ie – Robert Downey Jr. UK (@downeysduckling) April 13, 2020

We don’t know who should be killed to get one, but it is clear that more of a bring it up to the end of his days if he could retrieve it.

There are hundreds of replicas of multiple helmets worn by Iron Man in the UCM, during its passage of the comics and in the course of his long life of heroes. They are representations shabby cardboard or plastic to real metal skeletons with moving parts and motion sensors to interact with their different functions.

Soon, we will be able to put ourselves in the place of Iron Man if we have access to a PS4 and PlayStation VR, because Iron Man VR has recently been delayed but we hope to see it in stores before the end of the year. In this game, we will be able to put on the costume and fly through the sky by emulating this member of the avengers the original.