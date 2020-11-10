This is the main fear that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have regarding their children

A former bodyguard who worked for 18 months when celebrities were still a couple reveals their main security fear.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have always been said to be two of the most devoted parents who would go to all extremes for the safety of their six children.

Now, a bodyguard who worked for the former couple has revealed the details about their biggest concerns.

Mark “Billy” Billingham during an interview with Woman’s Day spoke about the time he spent working with the couple, for more than 18 months.

“The biggest concern for them was the kidnapping of children,” he said.

“Angie and Brad are very concerned about who gets close to the kids,” he continued.

The bodyguard has worked for various celebrities, including Kate Moss and Tom Cruise.

Speaking about working for some of the biggest stars, he said: “Working with such high profile celebrities was great. I learned many lessons from them, they learned a lot from me and the beauty of working together was mutual respect. “

“They respected what I had to do and I respected what they had to do, it worked well and created a very professional understanding,” he continued.

In addition, he shared about his experience working for Pitt and Jolie: “The only thing that surprised me about working with top celebrities, Brad and Angelina in particular, was time management and how they had time to do everything from family life, to work and charity ”.