this is the new title of Travis Scott and Kid Cudi, first unveiled on Fortnite

Promises to be exceptional during a concert virtual single : Travis Scott has unveiled this night his new title in collaboration with Kid Cudi, “THE SCOTTS”, in the course of the first representation of ASTRONOMICAL, his concert on Fortnite. After the sequence of his greatest hits, to the delight of over 12 million viewers, Travis finally let go of his new song.

The sound is already available on all platforms, and the two artists propose you to discover through three different visual that count already hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube :

The choice of the title “THE SCOTTS” is obviously referring to the two names of the rappers, Travis Scott and Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi. Kid Cudi has also said on his account in Instagram “THE SCOTTS is my new group with Trav‘”. So you can expect other surprises from this duo explosive in the future.

Return very much appreciated by the fans of american artists who had not worked together for over four years. They had collaborated in 2016 for the song of Travis Scott “Through The Late Night” from his album Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight. In the same year, Travis was asked about the song from Kid Cudi “Baptized In Fire” from the album of Cudi Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin.