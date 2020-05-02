

Quibi has made the acquisition of This Jokaa series of 16 pisodes de comdie stand-up anime and produced by Will Smith. The series is from studios Westbrook Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith, and the group Topgolf Entertainment.

Westbrook and Topgolf dveloppaient This Joka since last October within the framework of their partnership to create an original entertainment. This is the first series selected for Westbrook since Terence Carter has joined the firm last fall as co-president, head of television.

In This Joka, Smith invites a group vari de comdiens promising, established and lgendaires to explore the nature of the comdie and its ability to single people together. Spinning at Topgolf, and other popular places of Las Vegas, the series prsentera des dcors of stand-up, as well as conversations tte–tte between Smith and the comdiens, interviews, intimate moments and documentary-style behind-the-scenes and in the city.

The comic presents in the series are Baron Vaughn, Megan Gailey, Punkie Johnson, Sean Patton, Rosebud Baker, Shane Torres, Clayton English, Christi Chiello, Vanessa Gonzalez, Martin Urbano, Sam Tallent, David Gborie, Jackie Fabulous, Chris Estraded, Rell Battle and Daphnique Springs, with appearances spciales George Wallace, Demi Adejuyigbe and Shawn Wasabi.

“The love and respect of the Will for the comdie stand-up are profound, and with this series on Quibi, we hope to discover, learn from them and encourage the next gnration of comedic talent varis,” a dclar M. Card. “The purpose of This Joka this is not only to laugh but to find vrits universal human behind the laughter”.

Smith will be a producer with Miguel Melendez, Carter, Brad Haugen, Lukas Kaiser, Erik Anderson ,Chad Nelson and YuChiang Cheng. Lance Bangs directs. This Joka is a co-production Studios, Westbrook and Topgolf Entertainment Group.

Smith recently suffered a t seen on the big screen in Bad Boys For Life and will be bientt the poster of the biopic King Richard Warner Bros., the true story of the pre Vnus and Serena Williams, a man of character difficult, but the will of iron, that Smith product also.

Quibi, the platform of videos, short, hard, will be launched on 6 April.



