“this look of super-heroes never leaves !”

This is the cardboard box full for Chris Hemsworth and Netflix. Tyler Rake (Extraction v. o) established itself as the largest carton in terms of launch and hearing for the streaming platform. Not surprising for a Tyler Rake 2 is in the reflection (the director Sam Hargrave has told us about it).

In Tyler Rake, Chris Hemsworth, mercenary veteran, embarks on the mission the more dangerous of his career trying to find the son of a great criminal who has been kidnapped.

Shot in India in Ahmedabad and Mumbai as well as in Thailand and Bangladesh, Tyler Rakeproduced by the brothers Russo (Avengers Infinity War and Endgame) and written by one of them is a real roller coaster of adrenaline discharges, violent, and percussion.

“For Tyler Rake, they tried to smear Chris Hemsworth“explain to us by telephone, Sam Hargrave, ex lining cascade of Chris Evans for Captain America, becoming a director. “We wanted to cover the most possible ground, of blood, add tattoos, scars, hairs. That is important, this look of a handsome super-hero never leaves ! It was nice of him to put the shit on the figure, it looked more heroic. Chris has a natural charisma overwhelming. In his DNA, he will have the DNA of super-heroes.”

According to Joe Russo, Chris Hemsworth is one of the biggest movie stars at the present time. “Il has a charisma of dingue” he says in a podcast ReelBleed. “and a gift to express vulnerability in a way that makes you love his character and makes you want to support him regardless of what he does. In addition, he is very involved physically. When we started working at Marvel, it was essential that the actors film the most out of their action scenes… For Tyler Rake, Chris has trained like never before“.

Chris Hemsworth has had to train long months in the use of edged weapons and firearms, but also become an expert in martial arts. Nothing is impossible to overcome when one is a Avengers. “Chris consistently leads.” points out Sam Hargrave. “This is an accomplished athlete and someone involved in the well being in general. It is almost impossible not to see Chris Hemsworth in shape ! But months before the shooting, he has immersed himself so rampant in the martial arts and techniques of body to body. He also had to be coached in regards to firearms and knives. He worked closely with the teams of stuntmen for the choreography. It can happen on a movie like Tyler Rake without being ready.“

The director of Tyler Rake said that he was impressed by the physical abilities of the australian. “It runs itself most of the action scenes. This brings more realism to the film and allows us to film long sequences of action is non-stop. Apart from Tom Cruise and Keanu Reeves, few actors in hollywood are capable of that. It is time that the american actors begin to really fight.”