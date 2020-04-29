“This makes me a good crazy”

From the Tuesday, march 17, and the entry into force of containment, each of which passes the time as he can. And in this game, all the world is housed in the same boat : the péquin the basis for the most famous personalities !

If some are put in the furnace in the outgoing whip and pans, or manage to continue to engage in a sporting activity, such as Sabrina Ouazani which can be proud of his abs or Halle Berry, who uses his son, others are putting their ingenuity to amuse himself and, most importantly, keep in touch with their loved ones. This is particularly the case of Julie de Bona, the actress of Fear on the lake and the Bazar of the charity, including Tv Leisure you behind-the-scenes, and Caroline Anglade, view in For Sarah, and Lebowitz against Lebowitz, the series of France 2 with Clémentine Célarié stopped at the end of season 2.

Julie de Bona and Caroline Anglade, two friends, a (very) good idea !

The two actresses and nevertheless friends, who met on the set of A mother under the influence, during which Julie de Bona was pregnant and recently rebroadcast on France 3, have imagined of the small videos, hilarious and (of) realized with the means of the board. If we think of the two actresses together, drinking a tea, in reality, Julie de Bona and Caroline Anglade are each at home, the containment forces.

“With my girlfriend Caroline Anglade, we made small videos. I am the champ in me and she makes the counter-field, in it, Julie explains

