“This meeting is to inform you all that today is the last day in this office”

May 19, 2020 by Magazine En-Contact

How to fire your customer service team via Zoom and/or relocate to Manila without too much damage ? A Master Class of Ruffin Chevaleau.

The video, published on the web in recent days, the layoff of 3000 people by a framework manager of customer service for Uber (Ruffin Chevaleau) based in Phoenix (Arizona) is full of several lessons on the tools the language elements and the ability to trigger, on demand, real activity lacrimal.

7 key points and 1 film clip, check out which can lead to a big career advancement in some companies.

1/ Zoom, Plezi, Livestorm what is the best tool for the visio-conference to fire at a distance ?

In Up in the Air, a beautiful film from Jason Reitman, Natalie Keener (as embodied by Anna Kendrick) threatens to make unemployment Ryan Bingham (played by George Clooney), licencieur in the series, but who takes the trouble to meet in person the people to whom he announces that they are ” fired “. The young executive, ambitious offers to the company that was hired to do this remotely. Zoom did not exist at the time of the release of the film, or the Covid-19, which force to this kind of practices. Now, plethora of tools are available in free version as long as the termination meeting should not last more than 40 minutes. So what has changed since 2009, the date of release of the film, it is as Natalie Keener, and her heirs were convinced of the relevance of the visio in the adaptation of the workforce to the vagaries of the global economy (the downsizingfor the professionals).

2/ Can we lay off in France on Livestorm ? (since it is a solution to the French organization of webinar, video-conference ?)

No, see the answer to the previous question. Regardless of the software used, the right French social does not yet allow this ” flexibility “… with employees. If you are desirous of such an agility in terms of adapting your workforce, choose the model : collaborative platform ;). The term employee is to be replaced by associate, auto-entrepreneur, driver, rider. Although the software is very strong to impose for years, the laws and rules of contract that commits you because you have committed since your computer, the right to work, which is needed in France is that of the country. If you are an employee of a company that employs you in France. The worker, separated in France, can not be relieved of 2 345 555 pages of the Lamy or Dalloz Social ;).

3/ Should it be onions or managers entitled to take the pose, to cry at the right time, during the interview prior to dismissal ?

It is here that one discovers the talent is obvious and undeniable Uber and of the Glasses to identify the good actors. Watching carefully the video referred to can see that Ruffin throws from time to time an eye on his text in order to master the elements of language essential. For the rest, without a single passage through the Cours Florent, or the Actors’s Studio, Ruffin is responsible for: she cries and sobs at the right time. The world-class, even if such a degree of cynicism scares.

4/ Zoom is there a tool to webinar conference course ?

It is a very good question. How this video, eloquent and self-explanatory, is it in fact reached the hands of journalists ? Despite the recent purchase by Zoom companies are experts in securing data, it can be assumed that all of this is the fact a hacking or intentional. Until a few days ago, a rough use of Zoom could allow apple to enter the meeting ( webinar ).

5/ what is the Manila COE, in Uber ?

Last February already, Ruffin Chevaleau, the HR department is the fastest in the west, was already remote to license in California, the entire team of customer service ( 80 people ). By phone it seems. She did at the time with a phrase that she seems to enjoy it :” we are holding this meeting today because that today is your last day of work within the company “. In February, the Covid-19 had not yet pointed the tip of his nose to US. But the need to make savings by managing the support and customer service in the Philippines, yes. Uber has created out there a COE (Center of excellence). The american press has been echoed already :

Uber shuts downtown L. A. office, laying off about 80

Without advance notice, staffers were informed Tuesday their jobs would be shifted to a wide customer support office the company maintains in Manila, according to sources who asked to remain anonymous for fear of losing severance (…)

“We have decided to close the downtown L. A. office and we will be moving the outreach and innovation work to our Manila C. O. E., where we can continue to support the business as it grows,” she said, using an abbreviation that means ” Center of Excellence, the in-house term for customer support hubs. “I know that this is a shock. This meeting is to inform you all that today is the last day in this office.”

“This is not easy news to deliver,” Chevaleau, who is a lead at the company’s Phoenix customer support office, said. “It was important for me to be here in person.”

6/ Center for media and calls managed internally or externally, how should it organize itself to deliver a customer experience premiumaccording to the terms used ?

Uber is evolving little by little to the mixed model that seems to suit all the major american companies. A few contact centers and support managed in-house and service providers duly selected and installed, or India, or the Philippines, or even in Morocco, for the most part of other contacts. Nb: The majority of interactions of customer service is managed in not voice, this means that the tools of chat and e-mails are mostly used and preferred by Uber and other companies of VTC (such as Kapten ) for conversations with customers or drivers, within call centers that drives the company.

The company’s customer support operations has been through several rounds of restructuring since the early days of Uber. Originally, support operations were run out of local city offices, but the company transitioned to a workforce of largely remote hourly contractors in the U. S. and eventually to contractors in places like the Philippines and India. Simultaneously, Uber began hiring hundreds of full-time workers to staff a customer support center in Phoenix. That center continued to operate.

7/ The fact-checking is it important to restore the credibility of the media ?

Yes, certainly : an error on the last name Ruffin has crept in the american media that portray the history and found recovery and was reproduced in a quantity of articles of the coup, Ruffin Chevaleau has therefore been renamed Ruffin Chavaleau. Joined by our care, and this day, on his telephone line, the manager was sent on to the press service of Uber. In addition to being talented, Ruffin, blonde or brunette, has not forgotten the 2 nd law, of brass, in these companies that we desired to present ourselves as the future of work: always comply with the process.

To go a step further and smile a little, a snippet of the film…

Note : times in italics are taken from an american article written by JOHANA BHUIYANSTAFF of the Los Angeles Times.

