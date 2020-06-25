This message from Britney Spears to her fans and LGBT+ has a lot of laughs, internet

Is in Instagram, the eternal princess of pop wanted to wish you a great Month of Pride events to its subscribers of homosexuals. An important message, but also delightfully annoying.

Gay icon until the end of the nails, Britney Spears was close to his fans, LGBT+ in this month of June so special. In fact, because of the global pandemic of Covid-19, meetings related to the Month of Pride events have been canceled or pushed back to the fall in some cases. Suffice it to say that this Pride Month has a flavor that is much less festive than usual in 2020. As for us, the joy, the singer has posted a short video on his account of Instagram to show your support to the community. And worth the detour.

“To all my friends in the LGBTQ community, have a happy Month of celebrations of Pride, she says, with a flow of voice to say the least, frenetic. Bring a lot of heart, passion, and clarity in everything that you do. Thanks to you, I’ve spent the best nights of my life. I love to suffer “. Unfortunately, his type of speech is interrupted by Sam Asghari, her boyfriend, a little too noisy in the background. The video ends with a facial expression of, say, special of Britney… and what we like the most.

The video became a meme

But there is this smile that got a laugh out of the web. The language of the princess of pop has fourché, and said: “in the LGBTQ community “ in place of “from the LGBTQ community “a bit like if the LGBT community+ was a particular place in which one could travel. Your error of the language has not escaped the mind of the most anxious, and it was not necessary any more for some people to create hilarious memes on Twitter.

I come to the LGBTQ community https://t.co/8iTobDx3M3 pic.twitter.com/woiHJL6CRu — mary, queen of thots 🥦Ⓥ (@micahscotttt) June 24, 2020

I come to the LGBTQ community pic.twitter.com/BILuNDbIWv — Mike Tague (@rhymeswithbeg) June 24, 2020

Anyway, several of the personalities concerned have reacted in the title of the post of Britney, the cheers for his support of the queer people. “This is my new prayer journal said the figure skater Adam Rippon. We love it ! “. The dummy trans Munroe Bergdorf raises : “we love you, the queen “. Even the boyfriend the singer has left his little comment, calling the LGBT community+ of “the best of the community “ – in any case, Sam, Asghari, know that she will welcome you with open arms, if ever.

Britney and Instagram, a great story

In itself, this brief video, cute but a little malaisante at the edges, is the image of the account of the Instability of the artist as a whole. Mess, Britney Spears has a habit of posting clips of a bit perched, photomontages rather kitsch and several times the same selfie from different angles. One thing is certain : your account is not in the hands of a management team, since its appearance cluttered and fans proves that the singer is well in the command of his image. And, frankly, we love it.

Photo credit : Britney Spears via Instagram