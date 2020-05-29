This modern villa in the Hamptons because of the eye to Rihanna

According to the “New York Post,” Rihanna is interested to rent this villa located in the Hamptons, near New York city.

Rihanna has views on a new property. According to the information reported on may 27, 2020 by the “New York Post“the singer of 32 years would be highly interested to rent this summer, this villa estimated to be $ 18.5 million, that she could then buy it if its heart stroke is confirmed.

Located in the Hamptons, the property has its own private access to the beach and extends over nearly 400 square meters. Carefully decorated, the house would dream of any admirer of modern architecture. There are four bedrooms, nearly as many bathrooms and a garden with swimming pool. If Rihanna decides to rent it soon, it could pay about $ 800,000 in rent just for the summer season.

A few days ago, the star barbadian celebrated the 15th anniversary of the release of his first hit, “Pon De Replay”, which propelled her to international. “I am so grateful to have you as my fans and my family,” she had written to thank his supporters.

