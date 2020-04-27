“This must stop; It is part of the history of the Knicks”

Recently the justice imposed a dialogue between the owner of the Knicks James Dolan and the former player Charles Oakley to settle the dispute since the winger was kicked out of the force of the Madison Square Garden in 2017. A phone call was scheduled on march 31 (with the containment measures possible that this may be delayed) and Patrick Ewing implores the two to find a solution and to bury the axe of war.

“Regardless of what is currently happening between him and Mr. Dolan, as I have already said, it must be that this stops. It is one of the best players that I have played. It is part of the history of the Knicks. He and Mr. Dolan should meet somewhere and settle it.” Ewing

There is little, Charles Oakley had not been tender with Patrick Ewing, he has been the teammate between 1988 to 1998, and All-Star in 1994.

“I don’t deal with Patrick. It is one of the guys the most difficult with which I have played. I played with Patrick for 10 years, we know each other. It has been 10 years difficult because it is not easy to play with him. It requires a lot of attention. “Charles Oakley

The coach of Georgetown has praised the role of Oakley in his side.

“Charles Oakley was one of my best teammates. He was a man of hand. I loved playing with him. I have nothing but respect for him. This is all I have to say on the subject.” Ewing

Via SNY