this neurological disorder of which he suffers from childhood

“In your opinion what is the common point between these 8 extraordinary people ? No, not their beauty or their exceptional talent .. well not that … But the dyspraxia !“It is with this riddle posted on her account Instagram and illustrated through portraits of eight famous people (Johnny, Tom Cruise, Jean Dujardin…) that Stéphane Plaza has decided to refer to this disability, which is suffering since the childhood. A neurological disorder that affects his daily behavior, as explained by the facilitator of the M6.

“Basically, it is an alteration of the communication between the brain and the body, the 2 work very well, but not together ! clumsiness, dyslexia, difficulty controlling his strength and do his shoe laces (those are for me) organization, storage, retrieval in the time of complicated, and difficulty toileting alone between other … but great creativity ! “. The real estate agent far from dwelling on his fate concluded with a lovely message “thees handicaps are a form of singularity that still puts in value as other qualities unsuspected ! “Being different simply means that you are brave enough to be yourself ““

Sarah Ibri