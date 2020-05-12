This new profession, in which Angelina Jolie has chosen to launch

For the past 20 years, it clings to the conflict zones, and criss-crossed the world to raise awareness to sexual violence perpetrated in times of war. It is one of the faces of the United Nations High Commissioner for refugees (UNHCR). Who better than Angelina Jolie could become the new editor of the Times on these subjects ? The actress and director lies once again his CV. Since this month of June, she wrote a monthly article in the british daily on topics as diverse as the displacement of populations, conflicts and human rights.

The ex of Brad Pitt is a philanthropist, active in many humanitarian causes, was a goodwill ambassador to the UNHCR from 2001 to 2012, before being named Envoy. It already has more than 60 missions to her credit, that she combines with his life of mom and his dedication to the seventh item It is thus quite naturally that she has accepted this new challenge.

The actress and director had already written in April an article on the role of women in promoting peace in Afghanistan. Convinced, the editor-in-chief of the newspaper the hiring of a sustainable way. His month’s article is entitled “We are indebted to the refugees.” And it restores some truths. She stated for example : “Today, we interchange the words ‘refugees’ and ‘migrants’ for political purposes. The refugees had no other choice than to flee their country because they were persecuted, victims of conflict or violence”.

When the migrants, “them, chose the start, mainly to improve their standard of living”. As a direct attack against Donald Trump, who is running for a second term in 2020, and of which the migration policy is more severe, she writes : “Some leaders have the confusion, use of hostile rhetoric that capitalizes on the fear of the foreigner”. Angelina president ?

Photo credits : Xinhua/Newscom/ABACA