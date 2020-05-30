this new project he is about to materialise (PHOTO)

Kev Adams went on to film projects and shows. But the comedian 28-year-old is not the type to rest on his laurels. In November 2019, the interpreter of the unforgettable Adam Fontella in Soda has announced the opening of his own “Comedy Room” in the image of the Jamel Comedy Club. “There is not enough, compared to other cities. In New York, there are 300 open stages, 250 in Los Angeles. In these cities, there are places at infinity so that the actors can express themselves, for all types of actorshe said the micro-d’Europe 1. This is not the case in France and it is for this that among my many projects, we will open very soon a ‘Comedy Room’, as a ‘Comedy Club’, but smaller, with the possibility for a lot of people come and play. “

Kev Adams lance The Fridge Comedy

Inspired by the Pranzo, cafe-theatre, where he made his debut and he has shared the stage with Blanche Gardin or Malik Bentalha, Kev Adams is on the point of realisation of his new project. This Friday, may 29, the one who already owns a burger restaurant has announced the opening of the Fridge Comedy on his account Instagram. “Soon begins a new adventure. A unique place and secret in the heart of Paris. Tickets available soon“one can read in the caption of a photo that gives a little preview of this new concept. And the least we can say is that his fans are packed. “So excited to discover this place“, “I hope that one day I will have the opportunity to play there“, “It’s going to be whew this Fridge“, “Ça claque ! The pleasure to spend my evenings wildest“one can read in the comments of its publication. Now remains to know the opening date.