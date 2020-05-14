This new workout “evil” Chris Hemsworth will destroy you

On his account Instagram, Chris Hemsworth has released a video of one of his workouts more difficult !

Follow Chris Hemsworth on Instagram is the best way to complex, but also of progress. Accompanied by his coach Luke Zocchi, the interpreter of Thor today offers training full body is extremely demanding, which is likely to leave you completely leached.

The principle is simple, it is enough to do six repetitions of six years following, without any rest time between each exercise. And this circuit is repeated six times with a minute rest between each round. Good luck.

The new workout of Chris Hemsworth

1 – Deadlift with triceps extension

2 – Draw, TRX inverted

3 – Lunge-to-press with Kettlebell

4 – Chin-ups

5 – Squat on bosu

6 – Thrown medicine ball